Gary’s Tea: Did Future Have A Breakthrough? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Future bursted into the mainstream in 2011, it was only up from there. His sound subsequently influenced the hip-hop scene so indelibly. But soon after he established a reputation musically, some of his habits and a highly publicized relationship drama and custody battle with his now ex-fiance, Ciara, stole the spotlight.

Now, however, Future is speaking out in an interview with Billboard, in which he said he has reached a new place of genuine happiness. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

