Gary’s Tea: Did Future Have A Breakthrough? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When Future bursted into the mainstream in 2011, it was only up from there. His sound subsequently influenced the hip-hop scene so indelibly. But soon after he established a reputation musically, some of his habits and a highly publicized relationship drama and custody battle with his now ex-fiance, Ciara, stole the spotlight.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now, however, Future is speaking out in an interview with Billboard, in which he said he has reached a new place of genuine happiness. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Future Doesn’t Want To Be Attached To “What A Time To Be Alive” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Gucci Mane & Future’s Mixtape Shouldn’t Be Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why You Should NOT Do What Future Does [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Also On 97.9 The Beat: