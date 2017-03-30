News & Gossip
Mary J. Blige Reveals The Heartbreaking Moment She Knew Her Marriage Was Over

97.9 The Beat Staff
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty


Mary J. Blige realized her marriage was over when her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs got too comfortable “disrespecting her.” The Strength Of A Woman singer is opening up about her pending divorce on ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ and revealing intimate details that led to the couple’s demise.

In a recently released teaser clip, Mary recalls the moment she could sense Kendu didn’t “want” her anymore and began investigating.

“I was getting things here and there, but I didn’t have the full truth,” Mary explained. “But when I got the full proof, I didn’t have to investigate it, it just showed up.”

Mary. Tomorrow. 4p. 👑 #StrengthOfaWoman

A post shared by Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) on

Mary is seems to be alluding to rumors about Kendu’s alleged infidelities. Last year, rumors he had an affair with Karrine “Superhead” Steffans and Mary’s artist Starshell spread like wildfire.

Kendu reportedly requested 100K a month in spousal support to cover his living expenses, including $4,971 towards supporting his children from another relationship, $1,200 for dining-out and $5,708 for his housekeeper. Negro please.

The full interview airs today at 4pm on Power 105.1. Strength of a Woman drops on April 28.

photos