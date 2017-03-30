HELLO LIVE: Why Breastfeeding Moms Need To Dump Their Pump

Thinking about getting pregnant? Birth doula and lactation consultant Francie Webb answers all your questions about breastfeeding and why moms should learn how to #gomilkthemselves.
RELATED STORIES:
HELLO LIVE: Spring Styles & Trends Straight From The Runway Of Your Favorite Black Designers
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours