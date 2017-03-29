Photos
Home > Photos

Pantene Introduces ‘Gold Series’ Line Featuring Loc’d Hair In First Commercial

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Pantene has taken major steps in recent years to develop their latest line of products exclusively for textured hair. The hair care brand, which has been on the scene for years, introduced its Gold Series, a line of products tailored to African-American hair, based on specified research and testing conducted over a period of 10 years.

The hair care company compiled an all black group of hairstylists, dermatologists and scientists who were able to contribute their expertise in hair and skin care, resulting in a line of quality products for black hair care.

In the Gold Series’ first commercial, Pantene features songwriter, Demi Grace, with dreadlocks, making it a first for the company. The commercial aired March 22nd, during the mid- season premier of Fox’s Empire, featuring a range of beautiful black women with different hairstyles.

Demi Grace, the model with the flowing locs, obviously stood out because locs aren’t usually featured in mainstream advertising. The Nigerian beauty definitely made her mark in the commercial, being a dark-skinned woman with locs. Demi wants everyone to know that while it is a breakthough, hair shouldn’t define you and you should be proud of your heritage.

“I think it’s important we feel the presence of dark-skinned women right now because we only get one representative once a decade, and Lupita is that for us now, it seems.”

Did Pantene hit the mark with this commercial? Take a look and let us know.

DON’T MISS:

Gabrielle Union Launches Black Women’s Hair Care Line ‘Flawless’

Are Your Hair Products Doing More Harm Than Good?

Amel Larrieux Finally Lets Us In On Her Hair Care Secret & Launches Her Product Line

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

25 photos Launch gallery

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Continue reading Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair

<strong>RELATED STORIES:</strong> <strong><a title="Permalink to: Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles" href="http://hellobeautiful.com/playlist/best-celebrity-ombre-hairstyles/&quot; rel="bookmark">Top 10 Best Celebrity Ombre Hairstyles</a></strong> <strong><a title="Permalink to: 3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color" href="http://hellobeautiful.com/2148345/ombre-hair-trend-dye-celebrity-pics-how-to-what-to-consider/&quot; rel="bookmark">3 Things To Consider Before Getting Ombre Hair Color</a></strong>


 

 

Demi Grace , Hair , hairstyles , Locs , pantene , Pantene Gold Series

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 2 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 5 hours ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 10 hours ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 20 hours ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 1 day ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 1 day ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 1 day ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 1 day ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 1 day ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 2 days ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 2 days ago
photos