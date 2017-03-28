Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Gives Hilarious Performance Of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Gary With Da Tea spontaneously decided to get down to Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin,” with dance moves- and props -included.

Check out this hilarious exclusive video to see Gary With Da Tea get down in this behind-the-scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

