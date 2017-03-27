Breaking: Fetty Wap Robbed In New Jersey And Reportedly Sparks A Shootout

Fetty Wap ‘s visit home over the weekend almost cost him his life.

TMZ reports that the New Jersey rapper was robbed early Sunday in his hometown of Paterson, sparking a shootout which sent three people to the hospital. Eyewitnesses revealed that Fetty had a chain and cash snatched while he was outside an all-night deli in South Paterson. Law enforcement say that cops were dispatched early in the morninng over a fight with shots fired.

Soon after, they located two guys nearby with gunshot wounds — one was shot in the leg and the other in his torso. The two men were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, while a third man reportedly checked himself into Hackensack Medical Center soon after.

Although no robbery has been reported, an investigation is underway into the shooting. No word on whether or not Fetty, who left uninjured, was directly involved in the shootout.