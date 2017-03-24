Entertainment News
Yung Joc Apologizes For Ass Play Rant: ‘I’m Human’

Will his "sorry" be enough?

Yung Joc seems to be showing regret over his Karlie Redd tirade. Earlier this week, the rapper ranted about how Redd never put her finger up his ass like she claimed and how he’s not about that “sucker sh*t.” He also went on to call Redd’s remarks that “ho sh*t.”

Now, in a new Instagram post, he apologized for his comments, saying he’s “human” and expressing, “I got out of my character yesterday.” He goes on to explain his actions saying, “To joke about one thing that’s another…but when you start like falsely accusing or making certain accusations about me, or just a man period, that ain’t cool.”

He further references his daughter as the person who inspired him to do better. He says, “My daughter happened to see my post and was like damn why you talking like that. And I’m like yo…It took my daughter to say something like that to make me snap out of it.”  You can watch his full video below.

Is his apology enough? Or is it just a blanket “I’m sorry” that covers up specific statements he can further unpack? It brings to question the conversation he had with his daughter. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

photos