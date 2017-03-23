Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

This has the potential to be a remarkable film!

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

The celebrity biopic is hotter than ever these days, with some of the best well-known and upcoming talent showcasing their acting chops in films about legendary subjects. One of the most important and prolific African American figures is revolutionary activist Angela Davis, whose life has been the topic of a big screen adaptation for several years. Well now it looks like talks of turning her life story into a feature film have picked up once again and actor Forest Whitaker is helping turn it into a reality.

Industry insider Variety was the first to break the exclusive news that Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker has signed on to executive produce a biopic about the life of the incredible Angela Davis. Whitaker has had plenty of success behind the camera, as he was the producer of the critically-acclaimed 2013 film Fruitvale Station starring Michael B. Jordan, as well as director of Waiting to Exhale, producer of A Rage in Harlem and the 2015 indie hit Dope.

The as-yet-untitled film is still in the development stages, so no casting choices, plot or locations have been announced, although with films made by and about black people thriving both critically and financially, this film will probably get started a lot sooner than it would have a few years ago.

The film is being produced in conjunction with Codeblack Films. Codeblack acquired theatrical rights in early 2013 to “Free Angela and All Political Prisoners” and partnered with BET Networks for a theatrical release. The documentary, which debuted at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, centers on Davis being implicated in murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy in connection with the Marin County Courthouse hostage-taking in 1970, for which she was acquitted two years later. Perhaps this is the aspect of Davis’ life the film will tell, however nothing has been confirmed at press time.

This is exciting news, but all we can think of is who will play Angela Davis in all her glory? Tell us Beauties, do you have any casting ideas on who should play Angela Davis? Let us know!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932986/t-d-jakes-show-cancelled/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2933016/dad-stops-fight-honored-atlantic-city/

Angela Davis , angela davis biopic , celebrity news , entertainment news , Forest Whitaker , movie news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela Davis Biopic

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 5 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 7 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 8 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 9 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 12 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 20 hours ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 1 day ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 1 day ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 1 day ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 1 day ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 day ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 1 day ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 1 day ago
What Recruiters Won’t Tell You About Why You…
 1 day ago
GRAMMY Block Party
Baby Bash and Paul Wall Cleared of Drug Charges
 1 day ago
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting
ICE-T & T.I. “O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER + BRING…
 2 days ago
photos