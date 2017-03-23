Photos
Home > Photos

We Are Crushing On Teyana Taylor’s New Braided Hairstyle

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Teyana Taylor debuted a new hairstyle for the gram and we are feeling it! The Fade beauty posted a series of photos to Instagram debuting bright red plaits. Just in time for Spring!

Braided dup LeeLoo in da trap 🦊

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on

She poses while wearing a Louis Vuitton strped Spring 2016 leather jacket.

#trending #jumbo #boxbraids #protectivestyles #beauty #teyanataylor #color #hairmagic #braidinspo

A post shared by Previously @blenderella215 (@kryssyville) on

Loving the parts in her hair!  They look beautiful and so clean. Beauties, did you know that slaves used to part maps to freedom in their hair with their braids? Her braids were done by Jakkia.

#teyanataylor dripping sauce with her new hairstyle 🔥

A post shared by Cultr Hypes (@cultrhype) on

We’re loving these amber colored jumbo braids! Teyana looks so fire! I love Black girls with braids. Beauties, would you rock this style? Tell us in the comments.

DON’T MISS:

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Zoe Kravitz Debuts An Updated Hairstyle Post Oscars

GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

Continue reading 40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

Beauties, it's Spring and it's time to refresh and renew your hair. Not sure what style you want? Looking for a protective style? Just looking for a cool hairstyle? We have 40 looks to inspire your next 'do.

Black Hairstyles , Box Braids , Braids , Hair , hairstyles , Plaits , teyana taylor

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gary With Da Tea On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was Gary With Da Tea Arrested For Theft…
 3 hours ago
You Won’t Believe How Much Kendu Is Demanding…
 18 hours ago
Future Isn’t Finished Clapping Back At Ciara And…
 18 hours ago
The Results Are In: Tiffany Whyte Took A…
 19 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Hints At New Album And The…
 20 hours ago
Chris Brown Is Coming To Television
 22 hours ago
L&HH’s Yandy Smith Claps Back at Tyrese For…
 22 hours ago
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
Beyonce Surprises Cancer Patient With Facetime Call
 1 day ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie
 1 day ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 2 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 2 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 2 days ago
Drake courtside, San Antonio Spurs v Miami Heat - Game 7
Here’s all the shots Drake fired at a…
 2 days ago
Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child
 2 days ago
photos