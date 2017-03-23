We Are Crushing On Teyana Taylor’s New Braided Hairstyle

Hello Beautiful Staff

Teyana Taylor debuted a new hairstyle for the gram and we are feeling it! The Fade beauty posted a series of photos to Instagram debuting bright red plaits. Just in time for Spring!

She poses while wearing a Louis Vuitton strped Spring 2016 leather jacket.

Loving the parts in her hair! They look beautiful and so clean. Beauties, did you know that slaves used to part maps to freedom in their hair with their braids? Her braids were done by Jakkia.

We’re loving these amber colored jumbo braids! Teyana looks so fire! I love Black girls with braids. Beauties, would you rock this style? Tell us in the comments.

