Surprise! Naturi Naughton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child

See the photo of her baby bump!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Naturi Naughton is celebrating an awesome ending with an even better beginning.

Just weeks after wrapping up filming for the upcoming season of the Starz hit series Power, the actress announced that she’s expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Ben. According to People, the pregnancy came as a surprise to Naughton and Ben, but “it’s such a blessing,” she says.

She added, “I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general. Everything seems so much more purposeful.” The singer/actress says that after discovering she was pregnant while in the middle of shooting Power in Brooklyn, the cast and crew became protective of her on set. “They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited. Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive,” she told the mag.

Naturi is due in July, the same month that Power returns to Starz! #WinningAllSummer17

