Gary With Da Tea Dedicates Nas Song To Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea was singing to himself like he does, but this time he was reciting Nas lyrics, much to the surprise of his cast mates around him. He gave a passionate recitation of it, dedicated to none other than Safaree. Check out this funny exclusive video for more in this behind the scenes clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

