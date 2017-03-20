Tupac’s Handwritten ‘Dear Mama’ Lyrics Are For Sale

The handwritten lyrics to one of Tupac ‘s most beloved songs are now available for purchase.

According to TMZ, the late legend wrote the words to his 1995 hit “Dear Mama” on three sheets of notebook paper. Each sheet is now being sold for $25,000, the site reports.

“We’re told the sheets came from the studio where Tupac recorded the track — the site acquired them from a private collector in Poland. The lyrics are what you’d expect if you know the song, except for a couple notes ‘Pac jotted down on the side — the names of rappers he may have been thinking about featuring … and a much more graphic note on the last page,” writes TMZ.

“Dear Mama” was on Tupac’s third studio album Me Against The World, which went certified double platinum. Click here for more information on how you can get your hands on his personal effects.