Music
Home > Music

Tupac’s Handwritten ‘Dear Mama’ Lyrics Are For Sale

Long live the king...

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Portrait of Tupac Shakur

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty


The handwritten lyrics to one of Tupac‘s most beloved songs are now available for purchase.

According to TMZ, the late legend wrote the words to his 1995 hit “Dear Mama” on three sheets of notebook paper. Each sheet is now being sold for $25,000, the site reports.

“We’re told the sheets came from the studio where Tupac recorded the track — the site acquired them from a private collector in Poland. The lyrics are what you’d expect if you know the song, except for a couple notes ‘Pac jotted down on the side — the names of rappers he may have been thinking about featuring … and a much more graphic note on the last page,” writes TMZ.

“Dear Mama” was on Tupac’s third studio album Me Against The World, which went certified double platinum. Click here for more information on how you can get your hands on his personal effects.

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

Continue reading 21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

Lyrics , Tupac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate…
 5 hours ago
Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should…
 7 hours ago
Watch: South African Soccer Player Thanks His Girlfriend…
 7 hours ago
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers…
 8 hours ago
You Won’t Believe Who This Guy Blames After…
 10 hours ago
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some…
 11 hours ago
Ace Hood Album Release Party
DJ KHALED ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 12 hours ago
Killer Mike Speaks About Race At MIT
RUN THE JEWELS “LEGEND HAS IT” ON ‘THE…
 12 hours ago
Drake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With…
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Can’t Sleep Without At Least Four…
 20 hours ago
Sources Say A Shocking Allegation About Porsha Williams…
 1 day ago
Tyrese Defends His Controversial Statements About Women And…
 1 day ago
You Mad?!: Fox News Pundit Says Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Stream: Drake Releases “More Life” + @JaylonBinLaden Mixes
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Chuck Berry Dies At 90
 2 days ago
photos