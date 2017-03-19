Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins has some good news for those last-minute tax filers. The church has someone in-house who can help them out! Listen to the audio player to hear more of what she had to say in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: The Guest Speaker For The Spring Jubilee! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Church Announcements: How Mother Bakewell Lost Her Son Too Soon [EXCLUSIVE]
J.J. Hairston
22 photos Launch gallery
J.J. Hairston
1. JJ Hairston – “After This”1 of 22
2. JJ Hairston – “You Deserve It”2 of 22
3. JJ Hairston3 of 22
4. JJ Hairston4 of 22
5. JJ Hairston5 of 22
6. JJ Hairston6 of 22
7. JJ Hairston7 of 22
8. JJ Hairston8 of 22
9. JJ Hairston9 of 22
10. JJ Hairston10 of 22
11. JJ Hairston11 of 22
12. JJ Hairston12 of 22
13. JJ Hairston13 of 22
14. JJ Hairston14 of 22
15. JJ Hairston15 of 22
16. JJ Hairston16 of 22
17. JJ Hairston17 of 22
18. JJ Hairston18 of 22
19. JJ Hairston19 of 22
20. JJ Hairston20 of 22
21. JJ Hairston21 of 22
22. JJ Hairston22 of 22
comments – Add Yours