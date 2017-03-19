Church Announcements For Those Who Still Need To Do Their Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins has some good news for those last-minute tax filers. The church has someone in-house who can help them out! Listen to the audio player to hear more of what she had to say in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements.

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!"

