Colin Kaepernick Asks Followers To Get Involved In Aid For Somalia

Colin Kaepernick keeps warming our hearts, noble act after noble act.

The San Francisco 49ers player who is known for not standing for the pledge allegiance after Donald Trump was elected into office, is raising awareness about another issue.

According to the United Nations, more than half of Somalia’s population —6.2 million people— need humanitarian assistance and protection, while 2.9 million of them need urgent help “to save or sustain their lives”.

In an effort to provide vital help in a quick manner, celebrities like Kaepernick and Ben Stiller asked Turkish Airlines to get involved, since they’re the only airline to fly directly to the East African nation.

And they obliged.

We got the plane! Now it's time to raise funds for food and water. You can donate at https://t.co/5BzrLjT3SO #LoveArmyForSomalia pic.twitter.com/sAKX2t9tdd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 17, 2017

“Amazing news,” Kaepernick begins the video posted to Twitter. “Turkish Airlines granted us an airplane to fly to Somalia. A 60 ton cargo plane so we can fly there with food, with water for these people. Now we’ve started a GoFundMe page to allow anyone to help us donate food, donate water. We’ll make sure every cent goes to helping these people. This is a victory for the people, this is a victory for the people of Somalia.”

He also adds a way people can share their giving on social media, to raise awareness.

“It was done out of love, out of respect for these people. We wanted to bring structure to this, so now we’re going to use the name Love Army for Somalia. So use the hashtag #LoveArmyForSomalia and this is amazing, Let’s keep building, let’s keep going.”

As of today the $1 million goal for support has been made, but people can continue to give.

To find out more of give to the Love Army campaign, go here.

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackBoyJoy: Colin Kaepernick Donates Massive Shoe Collection To Bay Area Homeless Shelters

AM BUZZ: Colin Kaepernick Faces Backlash For Fidel Castro Remarks; Nick Cannon Says Planned Parenthood Responsible For Genocide

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Also On 97.9 The Beat: