Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has Passed Away AT The Age Of 59

Jazze
It was initially reported a few days ago by TMZ that internet cooking sensation Auntie Fee passed away due to a massive heart attack. That initial report was incorrect, at the time Auntie Fee was on life support and the family had been requesting prayers from everyone.

Yesterday, her son Tavis Hunter posted this message on his Facebook page:

Thank you for all the prayers and hope, It did all it can do and now god made the decision to take my mother home where its peace & Joy and im okay with that, She can finally Be happy. Rip Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O’Dell i love you and you was my twin, When u was going through it i went through it, and now its time for you to relax and watch me do it baby. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

Rest In Peace #AuntieFee

photos