Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has Passed Away AT The Age Of 59

It was initially reported a few days ago by TMZ that internet cooking sensation Auntie Fee passed away due to a massive heart attack. That initial report was incorrect, at the time Auntie Fee was on life support and the family had been requesting prayers from everyone.

Yesterday, her son Tavis Hunter posted this message on his Facebook page:

Thank you for all the prayers and hope, It did all it can do and now god made the decision to take my mother home where its peace & Joy and im okay with that, She can finally Be happy. Rip Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O’Dell i love you and you was my twin, When u was going through it i went through it, and now its time for you to relax and watch me do it baby. 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘 😘

Rest In Peace #AuntieFee

Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is Fighting For Her Life

Auntie Fee Hilariously Schools Sherri Shepherd The Art Of Pork Chops (VIDEO) [NSFW]

REST IN PEACE: Thousands Gather For Michael Brown’s Funeral (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery REST IN PEACE: Thousands Gather For Michael Brown’s Funeral (PHOTOS) 1. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. 454162436 Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael Brown Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has Passed Away AT The Age Of 59 REST IN PEACE: Thousands Gather For Michael Brown’s Funeral (PHOTOS)

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Twitter: jazzeradiochica

Instagram: jazzeradiochia