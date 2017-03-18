Its Confirmed… Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has Passed Away AT The Age Of 59

It was initially reported a few days ago by TMZ that internet cooking sensation Auntie Fee passed away due to a massive heart attack. That initial report was incorrect, at the time Auntie Fee was on life support and the family had been requesting prayers from everyone.
Yesterday, her son Tavis Hunter posted this message on his Facebook page:
Thank you for all the prayers and hope, It did all it can do and now god made the decision to take my mother home where its peace & Joy and im okay with that, She can finally Be happy. Rip Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O’Dell i love you and you was my twin, When u was going through it i went through it, and now its time for you to relax and watch me do it baby. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘
Rest In Peace #AuntieFee
Prayers Up: Viral Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Is Fighting For Her Life
Auntie Fee Hilariously Schools Sherri Shepherd The Art Of Pork Chops (VIDEO) [NSFW]
REST IN PEACE: Thousands Gather For Michael Brown’s Funeral (PHOTOS)
REST IN PEACE: Thousands Gather For Michael Brown’s Funeral (PHOTOS)
1. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. 454162436Source:Getty 8 of 21
9. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Rest In Peace: Funeral Held For Michael BrownSource:Getty 21 of 21
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochia