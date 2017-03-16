Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How T.I. Served An Epic Clapback To Donald Trump’s Snoop Dogg Comment [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
President Donald Trump was all in his feels on Twitter, as per usual, after Snoop Dogg dropped a music video featuring a Trump portrayed as a clown. The video ends with Trump shooting him with a toy gun that explodes glitter, but Trump still took the video to heart and tweeted that Snoop is a “failing rapper.”

While anybody who knows anything about hip-hop knows that isn’t true and probably rolled their eyes at the tweet, T.I. decided to respond with what is probably one of the best social media clapbacks the internet has ever seen. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos