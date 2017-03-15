Snow Tha Product Spits Bilingual Fire In “I Don’t Wanna Leave” Remix

We’ll see Snow Tha Product back in the DFW performing during JMBLYA music festival May 5. So to get us excited about it, Miss Woke AF just released her version of TDot Illdude and Charlie Heat’s song “I Don’t Wanna Leave.”

Her verses remind us she ain’t new to this and while people were sleeping, she’s been slowly killing the game. The Latina side takes over on the second verse as she spits in all Español about where her motivation truly comes from and laughs at the idea that a female rapper can’t achieve the same things as her male counterpart.

Check out the fire below and get more info on the JMBLYA fest featuring Chance the Rapper, Migos and more including where to buy tickets here!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: