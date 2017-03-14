Entertainment News
Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested

Laurence Fishburne’s daughter Montana Fishburne has resurfaced in the headlines after she was arrested for a driving under the influence in Florida Saturday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

Montana was arrested after she reportedly hit a vehicle that slowed down to avoid a crash on the I-95. A Highway Patrol trooper reportedly found an open bottle on the floor of her car and claimed the 25-year-old allegedly reeked of liquor and has a mildly slurred speech.

Montana was charged with three counts: DUI, DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood alcohol level above 0.15. She was released after posting $2,500 bond the next morning.

In case you don’t remember, Montana appeared in a pornographic film at 18-years-old under the moniker Chippy D despite allegedly upsetting her father.

Laurence Fishburne has yet to publicly comment on his relationship with his daughter.

Continue reading Laurence Fishburne's Daughter Montana Fishburne Arrested

