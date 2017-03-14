Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video For “Litty”? 

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
Meek Mill Album 2015

Upcoming video alert?

It looks like Meek Mill & Tory Lanez linked up over the weekend to shoot the official video for their collab “Litty,” off Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers 4 project, or so it seems anyways.

Neither artist has confirmed if the video has been shot, so I guess we will have to wait for it.  #Litty

 
litty , meek mill , music , music video , news , tory lanez , video shoot

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video For “Litty”? 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video…
 3 hours ago
notorious b.i.g.
BROOKLYN NETS HONOR THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
 3 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Rasheeda To Go…
 11 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Photoshoot Fresh with Reebok Classic [Photos]
 17 hours ago
Learn It: The White Actress’ Guide to Being Woke
 18 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian Tweeting About ‘Get Out’ Did Not…
 21 hours ago
Is Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter?
 21 hours ago
My Neck! Khia Is Basically Spreading Her Legs…
 21 hours ago
Are Past Relations, Your New Relationships Business??? #ReecQotd
 22 hours ago
Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant
 22 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ANNOUNCES ‘MORE LIFE’ RELEASE DATE
 1 day ago
Lee Daniels Doesn’t Co-Sign #OscarsSoWhite: “No One In…
 2 days ago
Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Received A College Recommendation…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Goes Off On PartyNextDoor “Don’t Say…
 2 days ago
LAPD Wants To Meet With Chris Brown: Report
 2 days ago
photos