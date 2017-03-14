Meek Mill & Tory Lanez Shoot Music Video For “Litty”? 

It looks like Meek Mill & Tory Lanez linked up over the weekend to shoot the official video for their collab “Litty,” off Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers 4 project, or so it seems anyways.
Neither artist has confirmed if the video has been shot, so I guess we will have to wait for it. #Litty
