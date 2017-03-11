Frank Ocean Surprises Fans With “Chanel” Ft. A$AP Rocky (NEW MUSIC)

Frank Ocean may have skipped the Grammys, but he’s still delivering when it comes to the tunes.

The “Blonde” singer/songwriter, known for suprises, treated his fans to his newest song “Chanel” on the second episode of his blonded RADIO show the on Beats 1 airwaves. Ocean premiered both the original and remixed versions of the song – the latter happens to feature the homie A$AP Rocky.

Ever the lyricist, Ocean also posted the song’s introspective lyrics on Tumblr. The title is a clever play on the luxury designer’s double “C” logo, which is referenced in the lyrics. “My guy pretty like a girl / And he got fight stories to tell / I see both sides like Chanel.”

This is the first Frank Ocean solo material we’ve heard since last year’s Blonde and Endless. Listen to the two tracks below:

