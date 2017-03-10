Missing and Endangered Colorado Teen Lashaya Stine Last Seen At Bus Stop

Although African Americans make up just 12 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 33 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

Lashaya Stine

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: Feb. 8, 2000

Missing Date: July 15, 2016

Age Now: 17

Missing City: Aurora

Missing State: Colorado

Case Number: NCMEC1272949

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Height: 5-6

Weight: 150

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Long

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Lashaya was last seen near a bus stop at the 1600 block of N. Peoria St. in Aurora, Colorado, at 2:30 a.m. on July 15, 2016.

Circumstances of Disappearance: Police believe that Lashaya may have left home to meet up with someone. Her mother Sabrina Jones told Fox 31 that it is unlike her daughter to be out that time of the morning and to go for a long period without contacting family.



“Just to know that she’s out here walking these streets that time of the morning, I can’t see that,” Jones told the station. “Especially in the middle of the night on Colfax and Peoria and Montview, it’s just not like her to do such a thing.”

Jones told Denver 7 that her daughter was an honor student who was scheduled to start a much-desired hospital internship not long after she went missing. The teen left home without any additional pieces of clothing, her cell phone charger or even her wallet.

The station also reported that Lashaya’s family believes she’s being held against her will and that the Aurora police chief said they had received information about the case that was troubling.

When contacted by NewsOne, Aurora Police Officer Diana Cooley declined to expand on what troubling information the department may have received.

“Everything gets looked at,” Cooley said when asked about the possibility that Lashaya was being held against her will.



Cooley said the case is still active and the department investigates every lead they receive but there have not been any new tips in a while.

“There is no new update. We continue to push out her picture and the fact that she is missing on our social media to see if anyone has new information,” said Cooley.

Jones just wants her daughter back.

“Please, baby girl. We can work through it. Whatever it is we’ll get through it,” Jones told Denver 7.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Lashaya has a quarter-sized scar on her chest.

Detective Sergeant Chris Poppe of the Aurora Police Department at (303) 739-6130 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters may also send information to the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Anyone with information about Lashaya’s disappearance should contactof the Aurora Police Department at (orat. Tipsters may also send information to the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Lin e.

A $4,000 reward is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Police Reward Fund.

