HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To The White House

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To The White House

Do we really need to relive this nightmare that we can't seem to get out of?

5 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Sigh. As a large majority of the country is still trying to shake the nightmare of the Trump administration, which consistently proves that real life is scarier than fiction, HBO has decided to jump in the ring and make us relive the 2016 election all over again.

Industry insider Deadline was the first to break the news that cable giant HBO is reportedly working on a miniseries about Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House. So not only will Americans have to deal with his real life reign of terror, now we can see it all unfold on our TV screens…gee, thanks.

The full statement about the as-yet-untitled project reads:

Donald Trump’s unconventional presidential campaign and improbable victory over Hillary Clinton is getting a miniseries treatment by HBO. The project will chronicle Trump’s road to victory in the 2016 presidential election in one of the most stunning political upsets of all time. Jay Roach is on board to direct and executive produce, with Playtone’s Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman executive producing. The trio also worked together on the Emmy-winning 2012 HBO film ‘Game Change’ about the 2008 presidential campaign of John McCain — which, like Trump, featured an outsider and media star in VP candidate Sarah Palin.

Since the miniseries is still in the very early stages, there has been no announcement made about any possible casting choices or if it will play as a serious drama or satire. HBO has consistently proven itself to be one of the most groundbreaking networks in terms of original programming, but this project may be like picking at an open wound. Do we really want/need to see the circus of the 2016 election and the subsequent victory of Trump all over again so soon? Time and viewers will certainly tell.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931401/johnthony-walker-chattanooga-school-bus-accident-indictment/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2931389/first-black-bachelorette-pressured-to-choose-black-partner/

celebrity news , donald trump , hbo , hbo trump miniseries , movie news , politics , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To The White House

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
THE WEEKND BRINGS OUT DRAKE IN LONDON
 7 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Actually Has A Boss
 14 hours ago
Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad…
 24 hours ago
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 1 day ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 2 days ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 2 days ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 3 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 3 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 3 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 3 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 3 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 4 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 4 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 4 days ago
photos