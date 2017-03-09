Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Did Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Leak A Sex Tape On Purpose? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
On Tuesday night, a sex tape appeared on the Instagram account belonging to Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. The brief video featured him and an unidentified young woman getting it on, and Swae eventually took it down- 30 minutes later. Of course, that’s more than enough time for the internet to record the video forever, and a long time for such a mistake to go uncorrected.

So was it really an accident? Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others in the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

HEADKRACK , Instagram , Rae Sremmurd , sex tape , Swae Lee

