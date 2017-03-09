Hip-Hop Spot: Did Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Leak A Sex Tape On Purpose? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Tuesday night, a sex tape appeared on the Instagram account belonging to Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. The brief video featured him and an unidentified young woman getting it on, and Swae eventually took it down- 30 minutes later. Of course, that’s more than enough time for the internet to record the video forever, and a long time for such a mistake to go uncorrected.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So was it really an accident? Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this story and others in the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rae Sremmund’s Slim Jimmy On Why He Breaks Up With Girls Via Text Message [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jimmy & Swae Lee Reveal The Girls They Want To Make Famous One Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jimmy Reveals Crush On Dej Loaf [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]