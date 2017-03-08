Who Should Replace Nick Cannon On “America’s Got Talent”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nick Cannon has hosted NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” for 8 seasons, but after some jokes on his comedy special got him into some hot water with NBC execs, Nick has decided to leave the show. So who’s going to replace him? Well, on the short list are reportedly Marlon Wayans, Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
So who would be best for the show? As Headkrack says, the obvious choice is Marlon Wayans, but the other two actors are equally talented, and might bring something fresher to the gig. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Twins Spend Time With Nick’s Newest? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn’t Been Made Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Nick Cannon’s New Child Have To Compete With His First Two? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style
22 photos Launch gallery
1. If you’ve looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn’t?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his ‘fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick’s turbans and toes and see if you’re feeling this unconventional look.
Source:Splash
1 of 22
2. As far as we can tell, the turban thing started about a year ago with this canary yellow number.
Source:Instagram
2 of 22
3. Looks like he’s got one to match all his jerseys.
Source:Instagram
3 of 22
4. It works for a night on the town, too.
Source:Splash
4 of 22
5. And it seems to go with everything.
Source:Splash
5 of 22
6. And his t-shirts, too.
Source:Instagram
6 of 22
7. The look on Monroe’s face kinda sums it up.
Source:Instagram
7 of 22
8. Pretty sure we’ve seen this look on Yasiin Bey.
Source:Instagram
8 of 22
9. But the fun doesn’t stop at his forehead. Peep Nick’s fancy feet…
Source:Getty Images
9 of 22
10. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet.
Source:Getty Images
10 of 22
11. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like…
Source:Getty Images
11 of 22
12. …Michael Jackson’s shoes.
Source:Getty Images
12 of 22
13. Denim and diamonds…
Source:Getty Images
13 of 22
14. …isn’t just for country girls anymore.
Source:Getty Images
14 of 22
15. Sometimes you’re feeling kinda low key…
Source:Getty Images
15 of 22
16. …so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers.
Source:Getty Images
16 of 22
17. When your suit looks like this…
Source:Getty Images
17 of 22
18. …basic white with an understated steel toe might be best.
Source:Getty Images
18 of 22
19. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top…
Source:Getty Images
19 of 22
20. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day.
Source:Getty Images
20 of 22
21. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes.
Source:Getty Images
21 of 22
22. …but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you’re nasty.
Source:Getty Images
22 of 22