Who Should Replace Nick Cannon On “America’s Got Talent”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nick Cannon has hosted NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” for 8 seasons, but after some jokes on his comedy special got him into some hot water with NBC execs, Nick has decided to leave the show. So who’s going to replace him? Well, on the short list are reportedly Marlon Wayans, Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So who would be best for the show? As Headkrack says, the obvious choice is Marlon Wayans, but the other two actors are equally talented, and might bring something fresher to the gig. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Twins Spend Time With Nick’s Newest? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nick Cannon Explains Why The Richard Pryor Biopic Hasn’t Been Made Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Nick Cannon’s New Child Have To Compete With His First Two? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]