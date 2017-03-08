Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To Respond To Remy Ma’s Diss Tracks

1 hour ago

djkayotik979
Leave a comment

BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

According to a source, Nicki reportedly feels Remy’s accusations are just lies given to her from industry folk.

It appears Nicki Minaj has no immediate plan to respond to Remy Ma‘s diss records. According to TMZ, Nicki feels Remy’s accusations in the diss tracks are just blatant lies given to her from various industry people, including Lil Wayne, Ebro, Trey Songz, & Safaree.

According to TMZ Nicki is not hiding from anything either, she’s just busy. Nicki is currently in the middle of some high-profile appearances at Paris Fashion Week, along with being featured on two recent songs with Future & Gucci ManeFor what’s worth, TMZ says Nicki isn’t ruling out a response either, it just wont be any time soon is all.

This comes about 24 hours after Lil Jon said Nicki shouldn’t respond. What do you think… should Nicki respond ever or just keep it moving?

 
beef , music , news , nicki minaj , Remy Ma , Response

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To Respond To Remy Ma’s Diss Tracks

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 1 hour ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 17 hours ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 18 hours ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 20 hours ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 1 day ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 1 day ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 1 day ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 2 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 3 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
photos