Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To Respond To Remy Ma’s Diss Tracks

It appears Nicki Minaj has no immediate plan to respond to Remy Ma‘s diss records. According to TMZ, Nicki feels Remy’s accusations in the diss tracks are just blatant lies given to her from various industry people, including Lil Wayne, Ebro, Trey Songz, & Safaree.

According to TMZ Nicki is not hiding from anything either, she’s just busy. Nicki is currently in the middle of some high-profile appearances at Paris Fashion Week, along with being featured on two recent songs with Future & Gucci Mane. For what’s worth, TMZ says Nicki isn’t ruling out a response either, it just wont be any time soon is all.

This comes about 24 hours after Lil Jon said Nicki shouldn’t respond. What do you think… should Nicki respond ever or just keep it moving?