Is Robin Thicke And Paula Patton’s Custody Drama Finally Over?

The end is near.

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
56th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


It’s been an intense child custody battle for former couple, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, but it seems the end is near.

According to TMZ, sources insist that the two entertainers are making progress with the details of their custody arrangement.This comes after a series of incidents that yielded tumultuous results.

Patton obtained a restraining order against Thicke back in February after their six-year old son, Julian, told school officials that Thicke was using excessive physical force. Thicke denied these claims.

Thicke could only visit his son three times a week with a court-appointed monitor present and he was reportedly in constant conflict with the monitor. Patton even claimed Thicke used free sushi to try and influence the monitor’s management. Thick denied these claims as well.

Thicke and Patton were scheduled to continue their legal battles Monday. However, the case was taken off the calendar, so it seems a custody resolution is near. Hopefully, the singer and actress can cordially move forward, especially for the sake of their son. We’ll continue to keep you posted on any major updates.

 

