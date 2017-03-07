Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer Assault Case

When organizers cut the lights on him at a show in Detroit last December, Trey Songz tore up the stage. His meltdown landed in jail for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest. He was also accused of punching a Detroit police sergeant, causing a concussion.

Trigga has reportedly rejected a plea deal that would have turned his felony assault charge into a misdemeanor. The deal would force Trey to plead guilty to one count of attempted resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of aggravated assault. It would also mandate that Trigga remain on probation for two years, receive anger management counseling, and undergo drug and alcohol screenings.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, pleaded not guilty in court. For his arraignment, The L.A-based Neverson appeared before a Wayne County Circuit judge via a video link.

He is charged with one felony count of assaulting a police officer and causing injury, punishable by up to four years in prison. He also faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, carrying of a maximum penalty of one year in jail, according to officials.

The plea deal though is still on the table.