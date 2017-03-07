Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer Assault Case

2 hours ago

djkayotik979
Leave a comment

mtvU Spring Break 2014 - Day 3

Trey Songz rejected a plea deal that would have landed him on probation for two years.

When organizers cut the lights on him at a show in Detroit last December, Trey Songz tore up the stage. His meltdown landed in jail for malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest. He was also accused of punching a Detroit police sergeant, causing a concussion.

Trigga has reportedly rejected a plea deal that would have turned his felony assault charge into a misdemeanor. The deal would force Trey to plead guilty to one count of attempted resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of aggravated assault. It would also mandate that Trigga remain on probation for two years, receive anger management counseling, and undergo drug and alcohol screenings.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, pleaded not guilty in court. For his arraignment, The L.A-based Neverson appeared before a Wayne County Circuit judge via a video link.

He is charged with one felony count of assaulting a police officer and causing injury, punishable by up to four years in prison. He also faces a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, carrying of a maximum penalty of one year in jail, according to officials.

The plea deal though is still on the table.

 

 
assault , Concert , Detroit Police Officer , music , news , Trey Songz

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer Assault Case

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 2 hours ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 3 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 11 hours ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 19 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 1 day ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 3 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 3 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 3 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 3 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 4 days ago
photos