Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Nicki Minaj Being Shady By Copying Lil Kim’s Infamous Look? [EXCLUSIVE]

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


In the aftermath of Remy Ma‘s release of her intense diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj, a lot of attention is on her. So when she showed up at Paris Fashion Week recently in what seemed to be a carbon-copy of Lil Kim‘s bold 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, people couldn’t help but wonder.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What is exactly was Nicki trying to say with that look? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Nicki Minaj Going To Respond To Remy With More Than Pettiness? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj’s Beef Puts Fat Joe In A Tough Position [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

#FLASHBACKFRIDAY: Queen Bee Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

26 photos Launch gallery

#FLASHBACKFRIDAY: Queen Bee Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Continue reading #FLASHBACKFRIDAY: Queen Bee Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

#FLASHBACKFRIDAY: Queen Bee Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

1999 , boob , Breast , lil' kim , nicki minaj

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 8 hours ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 16 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 22 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 3 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 3 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 3 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 3 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 4 days ago
Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’…
 4 days ago
Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex…
 4 days ago
photos