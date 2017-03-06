Is Nicki Minaj Being Shady By Copying Lil Kim’s Infamous Look? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the aftermath of Remy Ma‘s release of her intense diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj, a lot of attention is on her. So when she showed up at Paris Fashion Week recently in what seemed to be a carbon-copy of Lil Kim‘s bold 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, people couldn’t help but wonder.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What is exactly was Nicki trying to say with that look? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Nicki Minaj Going To Respond To Remy With More Than Pettiness? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj’s Beef Puts Fat Joe In A Tough Position [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]