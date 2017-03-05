News & Gossip
Young Man Dies After Winning Bet To Drink Entire Bottle Of Tequila

A night of partying in the Dominican Republic ended tragically for a 23-year-old.

Kelvin Rafael Mejía was at the Vacca Lounge when he was challenged to drink an entire bottle of tequila for $630. The young man drank the entire bottle and soon after died from intoxication. The entire incident, up to the moment he collapsed, was recorded on a cell phone.

Right after he collected the money —that he could barely stand up straight for— he collapsed. Mejía can be seen in the video falling into another man’s arms before being laid onto the ground. On the floor of the club he went unconscious. And minutes later he died from alcohol intoxication, as reported by the medical examiner.

The nightclub is distancing itself from the incident saying they don’t condone this type of activity. “The only contests we ever do are dance contests or costume contests, with the award of bottle of champagne or other drink,” Vacca Lounge said in a statement.

As reported by Fox News, the man was a regular patron at the place and had recently become a father.

