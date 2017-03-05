Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Arrested And Charged In Alleged Hammer Attack

Diamond Reynolds, the woman who live-streamed the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile in July, has been arrested and charged with felony assault in relation to a hammer attack on a woman in St. Paul. According to the Pioneer Press, Reynolds and two other women were apprehended on Thursday and charged on Friday.
From the Pioneer Press:
On Tuesday, police say a 24-year-old woman in St. Paul suffered serious injuries in an assault. Officers arrested Reynolds and two other women in the case Thursday, and they were all charged Friday.
One of the woman told police “there was a continuing conflict between her and” a friend of Tuesday’s assault victim. In February, Reynolds “specifically” threatened “to come after the victim” in a Facebook post, according to the criminal complaint.
Reynolds, of West St. Paul, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault – inflicting substantial bodily harm.
Reynolds’ case will likely be handled in Washington County since she is listed as a victim and witness in Ramsey County’s case against the police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile, reports the outlet. She is slated to appear in court on Monday.
SOURCE: Pioneer Press
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
2. Sean Bell, 23
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
7. Kimani Gray, 16
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Victor White III, 22
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
11. Eric Garner, 43
12. John Crawford, 22
13. Omar Abrego, 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
20. Akai Gurley, 28
21. Tamir Rice, 12
22. Tony Robinson, 19
23. Walter Scott, 50
24. Freddie Gray, 25
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
26. Delrawn Small, 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
30. Tyre King, 13
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
33. Alfred Olango, 38
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
36. Joshua Beal, 25
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
