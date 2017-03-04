News & Gossip
Gabrielle Union Launched Her Hair Care Line And Shows Off Natural Tresses

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Gabrielle Union is officially in business. The actress launched her hair care company, Flawless by Gabrielle Union this week as announced on Instagram.

“Today is a very exciting day!!!,” she said. “@Flawlesshairday has finally launched and is available online for you to purchase. As a woman with textured hair, the search to find a brand that meets all of my needs has been impossible. That’s why I created Flawless. Wishing you all good hair days from this moment forward!”

The actress shares that she created the line for textured hair out of a desire to address some of the needs she had, from years of wearing wigs, weaves and trying a ton of products.

“Around 25 years old, I stopped using relaxers and slowly grew my natural hair out,” she says in another post where she shows off her natural hair. “It’s been a helluva hair journey. We are all on a hair journey. I created #Flawless for all of us on this journey of having healthy, nourished and nurtured hair. This is for those curious about my natural hair and needed proof it actually existed.”

The robust line includes two shampoo options, two conditioner options, a repair masque, oil treatment, and four different styling products.

In addition to being sulfate and paraben-free, all the products are scented to her specificity, as noted on the website. “I wanted to help women have good hair days. It’s really as simple as that.”

