Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not Hurting Out Here’ [VIDEO]

The information used in the article comes from firsthand accounts of some who’ve worked closely with Breezy and have seen him at his most personal, away from the bright lights of the camera.

We wish only the best for Chris and hope he gets a handle on those issues that continue to reflect badly on him, keeping his name in the headlines. Look for Breezy when he brings his “Party Tour” to the American Airlines Center May 6 and keep it on the Beat to win your way in.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: