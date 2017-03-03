Entertainment News
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: 'I'm Not Hurting Out Here' [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

An investigative report by Billboard  published yesterday depicted
Chris Brown as a drug addicted bully with anger problems. The article comes on the heels of his ex Karrueche and her best friend getting restraining orders against Chris.
Breezy took to Instagram (live) to issue his response, saying negative reports about him seem to surface when he’s promoting a tour or project, disregarding them as merely an attempt to disrupt his plans. “Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a f—ing album, anything, y’all bring up something.”

The information used in the article comes from firsthand accounts of some who’ve worked closely with Breezy and have seen him at his most personal, away from the bright lights of the camera.

We wish only the best for Chris  and hope he gets a handle on those issues that continue to reflect badly on him, keeping his name in the headlines. Look for Breezy when he brings his “Party Tour” to the American Airlines Center May 6 and keep it on the Beat to win your way in.

