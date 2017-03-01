Rihanna “Incredibly Humbled” to Receive Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year Award [Speech]

Rihanna earned Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year award and was honored yesterday at their awards ceremony. In her speech, she was extremely appreciative of the honor but says she never actually wanted this type of credit for her humanitarian work.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this,” she said. “To be acknowledged at this magnitude, for something that, in truth, I’ve never wanted credit for.”

RiRi also revealed she’s wanted to help others since she can remember, and reminds everyone that we all have the ability to help someone regardless of fame or income status.

“We’re all human,” she said. “We all just want a chance, a chance at life, a chance at an education, a chance at a future, really. At CLF [Clara Lionel Foundation], our mission is to impact as many lives as possible, but it starts with just one. All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return. To me, that is a humanitarian.”

Congrats to RiRi on this prestigious honor!

