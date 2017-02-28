Joke Of The Day: The Calendar Theft [EXCLUSIVE]

In today’s joke, Rock-T tells a story about two guys who stole a calendar!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!
Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Incident At School [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Did The Frog Take The Bus? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Worst Day Ever [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More
25 photos Launch gallery
Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More
1. The cast of Moonlight1 of 25
2. Tarell Alvin McCraney and Barry Jenkins2 of 25
3. Kat Graham3 of 25
4. Halle Berry at the Vanity Fair after party4 of 25
5. The Wilsons at the Vanity Fair after party5 of 25
6. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 6 of 25
7. Janelle Monae, Katherine Johnson, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia SpencerSource:Instagram 7 of 25
8. Aldis HodgeSource:Instagram 8 of 25
9. Gabrielle Union WadeSource:Instagram 9 of 25
10. Mariah CareySource:Instagram 10 of 25
11. Janelle MonaeSource:Instagram 11 of 25
12. LL Cool J and wife SimoneSource:Instagram 12 of 25
13. Jurnee BellSource:Instagram 13 of 25
14. Octavia SpencerSource:Instagram 14 of 25
15. Charlize Theron15 of 25
16. Denzel and Pauletta Washington16 of 25
17. Halle Berry17 of 25
18. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel18 of 25
19. Mahershala Ali19 of 25
20. Naomie Harris20 of 25
21. Scarlett Johnasen21 of 25
22. Ava Duvernay22 of 25
23. David Oyelowo23 of 25
24. Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend24 of 25
25. Taraji P. Henson25 of 25
comments – Add Yours