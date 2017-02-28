Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joke Of The Day: The Calendar Theft [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


In today’s joke, Rock-T tells a story about two guys who stole a calendar!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!

Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Incident At School [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Did The Frog Take The Bus? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Worst Day Ever [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More

25 photos Launch gallery

Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More

Continue reading Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More

Oscars 2017: Awards, After Parties & More

Calendar , Joke of The Day , theft

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna “Incredibly Humbled” to Receive Harvard’s Humanitarian of…
 13 mins ago
Safaree Gives His True Opinion On The Nicki…
 17 hours ago
Too Petty? Meek Mill Just Took a Clear…
 21 hours ago
Jay Z Is Bringing An Acclaimed Musical To…
 22 hours ago
Here’s How Denzel Washington Saved The Day For…
 23 hours ago
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Johnny Manziel Tells Dallas Judge He’s Getting His…
 23 hours ago
Lil’ Kim Breaks Her Silence On The Nicki…
 23 hours ago
On To The Next: Nicki Minaj Stunts In…
 24 hours ago
The Media Coverage Of The Oscars’ ‘Best Picture’…
 24 hours ago
Chris Brown Has A Message For All Of…
 1 day ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Tre Ward And Dorrough Music Team Up For…
 1 day ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Was Released From Prison Just…
 1 day ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank”…
 1 day ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE ‘FUTURE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 4: Jimmy Protects A Student And…
 1 day ago
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 2 days ago
photos