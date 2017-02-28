Tre Ward And Dorrough Music Team Up For New Record “Kanye West”

97.9 The Beat

Dallasites Tre Ward and Dorrough Music have teamed up on a new record just released on Monday entitled “Kanye West“. The R&B Crooner shows his rap side in the record complimenting Dorrough Music’s lyrical stamina. Kanye West is the second single off of the much anticipated album Far From Paradise slated to drop on March 17th which also is the singer’s 20th birthday.

Check out Kanye West below!

