The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Fresh off their shocking and historic Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards, the film's actors continue to wow us with these new ads.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


 

Fresh off their shocking and historic Best Picture win at Sunday’s Academy Awards, the cast of Moonlight continues to wow us—this time as the face of Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign: Revelation. Oh, and did we mention that they’re modeling in their underwear?

Just look at Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali (and all-around chocolate God) serve up utter perfection in his set of pics.

Meanwhile, all three actors who played “Chiron” in the film also took part of the shoot, including Trevante Rhodes, who is giving us fever with this one. Can someone fan us off?

Ashton Sanders, 21, looks like a seasoned model in his spread.

And here’s 12-year-old Alex Hibbert looking adorable and stylish.

Our personal favorite: All three “Chirons” showing us #BlackCool for days.

This campaign totally makes sense given that most of the cast of Moonlight (minus Janelle Monet) were dressed by Calvin Klein’s Raf Simmons for the Oscars. But the actors’ involvement does a little deeper than that. 

“Since the beginning, Calvin Klein’s underwear imagery has always made big statements about masculinity,” Calvin Klein creative director Pieter Mulier said in a statement.

“The performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way. Somehow we wanted to bring the two together.”

As we previously reported, Moonlight made serious history at this year’s Academy Awards: Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and it as the first LGBTQ film ever to win Best Picture.

We couldn’t be more proud and happy for this deserving group of actors!

See the entire campaign here.

RELATED NEWS:

All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

The Blackest Moments Of Oscars 2017

calvin klein , MOONLIGHT

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos