The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life In New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Fresh off their shocking and historic Best Picture win at Sunday’s Academy Awards, the cast of Moonlight continues to wow us—this time as the face of Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign: Revelation. Oh, and did we mention that they’re modeling in their underwear?

Just look at Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali (and all-around chocolate God) serve up utter perfection in his set of pics.

“You get older + you think you have some things figured out, but these young actors reminded me of the power of exploring.”—Mahershala Ali pic.twitter.com/uiVq5bfd4Y — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, all three actors who played “Chiron” in the film also took part of the shoot, including Trevante Rhodes, who is giving us fever with this one. Can someone fan us off?

“It’s not so long ago I was waiting tables down the street from here, and now…”—Actor and Spring ’17 campaign star @_trevante_ pic.twitter.com/WKihA1m89d — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

Ashton Sanders, 21, looks like a seasoned model in his spread.

Introducing the S17 men’s underwear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. Actor @AshDSanders wears the Cotton Stretch Boxer. pic.twitter.com/yGroMIUkEz — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

And here’s 12-year-old Alex Hibbert looking adorable and stylish.

“It’s just like the attitude. The personality. Like, it can be like me—dark inside and bright outside.”—Alex Hibbert on his love of clothes pic.twitter.com/JLBJRuD9gU — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

Our personal favorite: All three “Chirons” showing us #BlackCool for days.

Expect the unexpected – but expect the best. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OOvHMN4Tsk — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) February 27, 2017

This campaign totally makes sense given that most of the cast of Moonlight (minus Janelle Monet) were dressed by Calvin Klein’s Raf Simmons for the Oscars. But the actors’ involvement does a little deeper than that.

“Since the beginning, Calvin Klein’s underwear imagery has always made big statements about masculinity,” Calvin Klein creative director Pieter Mulier said in a statement.

“The performances of these actors in Moonlight affected us deeply and made big statements about masculinity in a different way. Somehow we wanted to bring the two together.”

As we previously reported, Moonlight made serious history at this year’s Academy Awards: Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar and it as the first LGBTQ film ever to win Best Picture.

We couldn’t be more proud and happy for this deserving group of actors!

See the entire campaign here.

