Juicy & Beyonce Alowishus Go In On Each Other [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s no secret that Beyonce Alowishus and Juicy have an ongoing beef. They are constantly bickering and coming for each other about every little thing! For that reason, Beyonce had an issue when Juicy revealed that she decided to be nice to Beyonce for duration of her pregnancy.

Check out this exclusive video to hear the hilarious exchange between them that followed, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

