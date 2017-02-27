Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and Killed Is Being Sold

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

KMEL Summer Jam 1992 - Tupac Shakur

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


In 1996, Tupac Shakur was murdered while sitting in a BMW 750IL and now, a little over two decades later, the same car he got shot in is up for sale. Too bad, we don’t have a million bucks laying around, as TMZ reports, it’ll be sold for a whopping $1.5 million.

As we all know, Suge Knight was driving on the Vegas strip with Pac in the passenger seat when the car was pummeled by gunfire, ultimately killing the legendary rapper who died of internal bleeding six days later. According to TMZ, “The whip’s been restored to its former glory, but a close inspection reveals its bullet-ridden history … the indentations are visible inside the door panels.”

Following the murder, the car was impounded by Vegas PD, then auctioned off. TMZ reports, it “changed hands several times before finding its most recent owner.” See a photo of the BMW here, plus 21 facts you didn’t know about Pac below.

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

Continue reading 21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

murder , Tupac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey, BeyHive: Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out On Rumors Of Another…
 15 hours ago
The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and…
 16 hours ago
Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” Pushed “Lego Batman” Off…
 16 hours ago
Papoose Claps Back Defending Facts In Remy Ma’s…
 16 hours ago
Mother Knows Best? JaVale McGee’s Mom Jumps Into…
 16 hours ago
Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him…
 17 hours ago
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 22 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 1 day ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 1 day ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 1 day ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 2 days ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 2 days ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 2 days ago
photos