Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Transgender Sister

Wiz Khalifa and his family are in mourning.

On Monday (Feb 20) the rapper lost his transgender sister, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz who was said to have “passed away peacefully” with their mother, Peachie Wimbush, by her side. The cause of death has not be revealed but she was only 32 years old.

“The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with,” he writes. “But with your prayers and well wishes, my family will get through this.”

The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017

On Instagram Peachie posted the obituary for her daughter, Lala with a bittersweet caption. “There was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life.” -M’Lynn Steel Magnolias.”

Adding, “I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love.”

Our condolences go out to their family during this difficult time.

