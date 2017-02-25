News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Transgender Sister

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Entourage' - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Wiz Khalifa and his family are in mourning.

On Monday (Feb 20) the rapper lost his transgender sister, Dorien “Lala” Thomaz who was said to have “passed away peacefully” with their mother, Peachie Wimbush, by her side. The cause of death has not be revealed but she was only 32 years old.

“The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing I’ve had to deal with,” he writes. “But with your prayers and well wishes, my family will get through this.”

On Instagram Peachie posted the obituary for her daughter, Lala with a bittersweet caption. “There was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life.” -M’Lynn Steel Magnolias.”

Adding, “I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love.”

Our condolences go out to their family during this difficult time.

RELATED STORIES:

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Throw Sebastian The Coolest Kid Party

Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?

Wiz Khalifa Was Not Laughing At Amber Rose’s Threesome Joke

Wiz Khalifa

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Wiz Khalifa Mourns The Death Of His Transgender Sister

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 3 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 10 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 10 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 13 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 14 hours ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 20 hours ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 21 hours ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 21 hours ago
10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter
 24 hours ago
Savage Mode: Twitter Blasts Meek Mill For Making…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali And Wife Welcome A Baby Girl!
 2 days ago
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 3 days ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 3 days ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 3 days ago
photos