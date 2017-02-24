Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has Proof Of The Star’s Secret Daughter

These rumors have been swirling for years!

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty


Just months after Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, or so we thought, rumors are swirling that the singer’s alleged secret daughter has been found after 31 years.

Inside Edition reports that Jackson’s former mother-in-law, Etterlene DeBarge, mother of singer James DeBarge, claims to have evidence which can prove that Janet has a secret daughter. In an exclusive interview, Etterlene recalled her conversation with Jackson about the alleged pregnancy three decades ago. Correspondent Les Trent asked DeBarge, “So you asked her if she was pregnant?” DeBarge responded, “I told her she was pregnant; I didn’t ask her. I said, ‘Girl, you pregnant. Look how fat you’re getting.’ She just laughed it off. She never denied it.” 


Jackson’s ex-mother-in-law revealed that she has been contacted by several women over the years claiming to be Jackson’s secret daughter, but one day, she heard from a woman she thought could be a match. She continued, “I told her, ‘The proof is in the pudding. Let’s go get a DNA test.’ The DNA test results showed the probability of relatedness if 96.7 percent.”

After meeting with 31-year-old Tiffany, last year at an airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Etterlene says they felt an instant connection. She added the she deeply believes Tiffany is her granddaughter and the child of Janet Jackson and her son.

Janet Jackson has yet to report on the allegations. Thoughts?

50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

51 photos Launch gallery

50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

Continue reading 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday


 

Baby , etterlen debarge , James DeBarge , janet jackson , Secret Child

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 19 hours ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 20 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 20 hours ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 21 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has…
 22 hours ago
Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child…
 22 hours ago
‘Family Matters’ Star Denies Allegations Of Spousal &…
 23 hours ago
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were…
 1 day ago
DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New…
 1 day ago
LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 
 1 day ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 1 day ago
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 2 days ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 2 days ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 3 days ago
photos