Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Elise Neal, Eric La Salle, Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is set to make his final appearance as Wolverine in Logan, hitting theaters everywhere Friday, March 3rd. The film is getting a tremendous amount of buzz ans critical acclaim.

I was able to see the first 40 minutes and it’s on track to be the best film in the franchise. The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Elise Neal, Eriq La Salle and many more. To hold you over until next week, here are exclusive images from of two of our favorites, Elise Neal and Eriq La Salle as Will and Kathryn Munson.

Elise Neal, Eric La Salle, Hugh Jackman

I can’t tell you much about the film because I don’t want to ruin the surprises but, as we know, things in the near future start to go crazy.

Elise Neal, Eric La Salle, Hugh Jackman

Elise Neal, Eric La Salle, Hugh Jackman

Check out this trailer and be sure to go check out LOGAN next Friday.

Elise Neal , Hugh Jacksman , wolverine

