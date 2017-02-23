Magic Johnson Excitedly Reveals His Crazy Plans For The Lakers [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Magic Johnson was named president of basketball operations for the Lakers. He called up to reveal the crazy ideas he has for “making the Lakers great again.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

