Magic Johnson Excitedly Reveals His Crazy Plans For The Lakers [EXCLUSIVE]

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Magic Johnson was named president of basketball operations for the Lakers. He called up to reveal the crazy ideas he has for “making the Lakers great again.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

