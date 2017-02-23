Magic Johnson Excitedly Reveals His Crazy Plans For The Lakers [EXCLUSIVE]

Magic Johnson was named president of basketball operations for the Lakers. He called up to reveal the crazy ideas he has for “making the Lakers great again.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: What Magic Johnson Thought About Caitlyn Jenner At The ESPYS [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: “Magic Johnson” Reveals If He’s Disappointed His Son EJ Didn’t Play Basketball [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: “Magic Johnson” Reveals If He’s Disappointed His Son EJ Didn’t Play Basketball [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
8 photos Launch gallery
The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them
1. Ray Allen – $100MSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Lebron James – $300MSource:PR 2 of 8
3. Dwyane Wade – $95MSource:PR 3 of 8
4. Carmelo Anthony – $90MSource:PR 4 of 8
5. Kobe Bryant – $280MSource:PR 5 of 8
6. Chris Bosh – $50MSource:PR 6 of 8
7. Dirk Nowitzki – $120MSource:PR 7 of 8
8. Kevin Garnett – $190M8 of 8
comments – Add Yours