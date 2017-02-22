How Black Tony Is Using His Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

Now that Black Tony has officially found his happiness in faith, he is using it in his real life. He explained to Rickey Smiley that he confronted a guy who owed him money, and instead of roughing him up or punishing him, he sat down and prayed with him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.
RELATED: Black Tony Got Saved! [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets A Call About Black Tony’s Rent [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Locked Up A Motel Manager [EXCLUSIVE]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
30 photos Launch gallery
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]
1. Headkrack & Fat JoeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 30
2. Dish Nation Producer Swan & Fat JoeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 30
3. Ice Cube On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 30
4. Ms. Juicy On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 30
5. Ice Cube & Beyonce Alowishus In Selfie ModeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 30
6. Ed Lover Asks Headkrack A Hip Hop QuestionSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 30
7. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton FansSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 30
8. Headkrack In Deep ThoughtSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 30
9. Headkrack & Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 30
10. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans.Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 30
11. Gary With Da Tea Greets Ice CubeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 30
12. Jahlionsound In The Chicken & Waffle MixSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 30
13. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day ColorsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 30
14. JAHLIONSOUNDSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 30
15. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day ColorsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 30
16. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 30
17. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 30
18. Cece Winans & Rickey Smiley Celebrating The Accomplishments Of The Rickey Smiley FoundationSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 30
19. Cece Winans Is Laughing From All Of Rickey's JokesSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 30
20. Gary With Da Tea In His Colorful ShirtSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 30
21. Gary's Tea Is So Messy But It Doesn't Stop The LaughsSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 21 of 30
22. Jahlionsound in The Chicken & Waffle MixSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 22 of 30
23. Tyrese & Gary On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 23 of 30
24. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 24 of 30
25. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 25 of 30
26. Premadonna On The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 26 of 30
27. Premadonna In Selfie ModeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 27 of 30
28. Special K & Gary With Da Tea Cuddled Up?Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 30
29. Gary & Ceasar From Black Ink CrewSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 30
30. Ms. Juicy Getting Dolled Up For Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 30 of 30
comments – Add Yours