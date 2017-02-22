Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Black Tony Is Using His Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Now that Black Tony has officially found his happiness in faith, he is using it in his real life. He explained to Rickey Smiley that he confronted a guy who owed him money, and instead of roughing him up or punishing him, he sat down and prayed with him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

photos