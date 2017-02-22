Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What Gilbert Arenas’ All-Star PSA To Women Reveals About Him [EXCLUSIVE]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff



Just before NBA All-Star weekend, Gilbert Arenas took to his Instagram to blast a disrespectful message out to the women of the world. He demanded that older women stop coming out to All-Star weekend to party with the players, and leave room for the “young hoes.”

But his definition of “old” is only 35- which is just about how old he is. And like Da Brat puts it, a very good sign of the kinds of women he’s really into, and why. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

