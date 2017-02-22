Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In Las Vegas

1 hour ago

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
BET 106 & Park - Airs 9/10

Migos apparently jumped Sean Kingston badly Tuesday night in Vegas.

According to various reports online, it appears Migos & Sean Kingston got into a heated altercation Tuesday night at Las Vegas’ Agenda tradeshow that ended in gunfire.

TMZ reports that Migos & Kingston got into it over an argument involving Soulja Boy, and the ATL trio ended up beating up Sean badly, allegedly stomping on his head & kicking him. Police say someone from Sean’s crew pulled out a gun and fired a shot, but luckily no one was hit. That man has since been detained by security and turned over to the Vegas police..

By the time cops showed up, Migos & Sean fled the scene, but a short time later Sean was pulled over for a traffic violation and was “semi-co-operative,” refusing to say names in the fight however. Police say they’re wanting to speak with Migos, but they’re not “wanted” by the cops.

See some clips (below), and we’ll continue to keep you posted on this developing story.

beat up , beef , Jumped , las vegas , Migos , music news , sean kingston

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In Las Vegas

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 hour ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 hour ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 17 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 19 hours ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 20 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 1 day ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 2 days ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 2 days ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 2 days ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 2 days ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 2 days ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To…
 2 days ago
photos