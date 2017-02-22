Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In Las Vegas

According to various reports online, it appears Migos & Sean Kingston got into a heated altercation Tuesday night at Las Vegas’ Agenda tradeshow that ended in gunfire.

TMZ reports that Migos & Kingston got into it over an argument involving Soulja Boy, and the ATL trio ended up beating up Sean badly, allegedly stomping on his head & kicking him. Police say someone from Sean’s crew pulled out a gun and fired a shot, but luckily no one was hit. That man has since been detained by security and turned over to the Vegas police..

By the time cops showed up, Migos & Sean fled the scene, but a short time later Sean was pulled over for a traffic violation and was “semi-co-operative,” refusing to say names in the fight however. Police say they’re wanting to speak with Migos, but they’re not “wanted” by the cops.

See some clips (below), and we’ll continue to keep you posted on this developing story.