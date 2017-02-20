Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat: ‘It’s Right In Front Of Our Faces’

Kyrie Irving is causing eyebrows to raise with his belief that the earth is flat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard initially made the claim on the podcast Road Trippin’ With RJ and Channing. In a conspiracy theory discussion with fellow basketball players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, Irving was responding to a question from Frye on whether or not he believes in aliens.

Irving went on to say, “The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat… It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

When confronted by a reporter at this past weekend’s NBA All-Star game, Irving got defensive over the media’s attention to his bizarre views. Irving retorted, “Out of all the podcast, that’s what you took out of it, the flat Earth?” He further asserted “There’s just so many real things going on, things that are going on that’s changing the shape of our lives” Check out the full video below:



Basketball players Draymond Green and LeBron James were also asked about Irving’s comments and defended him. James added that Irving is “an interesting guy, and he believes it.” Interesting indeed.

