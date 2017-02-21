‘Not My President’s Day’ Protests Erupt Across Country

Hundreds of protesters in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and other major cities rallied against President Donald Trump during “Not My President’s Day” rallies Monday, reports CNN.

From CNN:

Olga Lexell, who was one of about 20 people who helped organize the events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, said they were intended to show Trump there was widespread opposition to his policies and “ridiculous” executive orders. “A lot of people are angry because he lost the popular vote and is ruling like somebody who won by a landslide,” Lexell said.

In New York’s Columbus Circle, protesters held signs with a simple message — the word “No!” in different languages. In addition, merchants sold T-shirts reading “Not My President” above smaller text reading “Elected but not chosen.”

The rallies on Monday came amid what has been a fierce backlash from liberal grassroots groups to the Trump administration. That opposition has been voiced on a broad range of issues, including women’s reproductive rights, immigration, and climate change.

There was also a massive anti-Trump rally in London outside the Palace of Westminster, which is home to the British Parliament, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: CNN, NBC News

