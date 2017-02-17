Big Sean, Migos and More Appear In Educational ‘Read It’ Rap Video

Ellen DeGeneres’ Friday episode (Feb 17) has Ellen bringing back Michael Bonner, the North Carolina second-grade teacher who created the viral educational “Read It” videos starring his students. The rap videos promote the importance of reading and learning but with a fun twist.

This time rap celebrities like Big Sean, Migos and Ty Dolla $ign join in on the remix. Michael explains how excited the kids were to be around the celebrities, and how excited he was for that matter!

Ellen donated $25,000 towards his efforts and set up a GoFundMe page for the classroom which now has over $80,000 in donations.

“It’s exciting to see so many different people donate to our school,” says Michael. “It also sends a great message to my kids, that if you’re determined and you work hard, good things happen.”



Also On 97.9 The Beat: