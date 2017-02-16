Entertainment News
Adele’s Win Over Beyonce Wasn’t Racially Motivated Says Grammy Boss Neil Portnow

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Social media was divided following Adele’s Album of The Year win over Beyonce at this year’s Grammys for a good reason. The British songwriter’s third studio album 25 sold 20 million copies worldwide and acquired average reviews with a 75 percent Metacritic score. Meanwhile, Queen Bey’s streaming only Tidal exclusive Lemonade, which also featured an hour-long visual presentation, became the highest streamed album of all time and earned a 92 percent Metacritic score.

This isn’t much different from last year’s controversy in which Taylor Swift’s 1989 (76 percent Metacritic score) won over Kendrick Lamar’s better received To Pimp a Butterfly (earning the highest Metacritic for a rap album to date with 96 percent). Artists ranging from Frank Ocean to Kanye West have all cried racism as the culprit.

According to Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, race isn’t the issue.

Finish this story [here]

 

