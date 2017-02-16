Entertainment News
Future Reveals "FUTURE" Album Tracklist

19 mins ago

Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show

Future’s self-titled album arrives this Friday.

Just in case you didn’t hear, Future announced that he will be releasing his self-titled album FUTURE on this Friday, February 17 and going on tour with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black this spring. The FUTURE tracklist has now been revealed on iTunes. It is unclear if Future is withholding the features or pursuing a DS2-like, low-feature strategy.  Who’s ready from some new music from Hendrix?

1 Rent Money

2 Good Dope

3 Zoom

4 Draco

5 Super Trapper

6 POA

7 Mask Off

8 High Demand

9 Outta Time

10 Scrape

11 Im So Groovy

12 Might As Well

13 Poppin Tags

14 Massage In My Room

15 Flip

16 When I Was Broke

17 Feds Did a Sweep

 

