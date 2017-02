Future Reveals “FUTURE” Album Tracklist

Just in case you didn’t hear, Future announced that he will be releasing his self-titled album FUTURE on this Friday, February 17 and going on tour with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black this spring. The FUTURE tracklist has now been revealed on iTunes . It is unclear if Future is withholding the features or pursuing a DS2-like, low-feature strategy. Who’s ready from some new music from Hendrix?

1 Rent Money

2 Good Dope

3 Zoom

4 Draco

5 Super Trapper

6 POA

7 Mask Off

8 High Demand

9 Outta Time

10 Scrape

11 Im So Groovy

12 Might As Well

13 Poppin Tags

14 Massage In My Room

15 Flip

16 When I Was Broke

17 Feds Did a Sweep