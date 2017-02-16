Future Reveals “FUTURE” Album Tracklist

Future’s self-titled album arrives this Friday.
1 Rent Money
2 Good Dope
3 Zoom
4 Draco
5 Super Trapper
6 POA
7 Mask Off
8 High Demand
9 Outta Time
10 Scrape
11 Im So Groovy
12 Might As Well
13 Poppin Tags
14 Massage In My Room
15 Flip
16 When I Was Broke
17 Feds Did a Sweep
